Over 3,000 migrants have hit NYC shelter time limit, but about half have asked to stay, report says

NEW YORK (AP) — About 3,000 asylum-seekers have been told their time was up in New York City shelters, but about half have reapplied to stay. That’s according to a Daily News report Friday. New York Mayor Eric Adams announced in July that the city would start giving adult migrants 60 days’ notice to move out of city-run shelters. The policy has since been tightened. The Daily News says 3,025 notices have come due since the initial 60-day policy took effect. A deputy mayor, Anne Williams-Isom, said Tuesday that roughly “less than 50%” of people applied to stay. The newspaper calculated that out to about 1,500 people.

