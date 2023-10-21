Cyprus police arrest 4 people after a small explosion near the Israeli Embassy

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Police in Cyprus have arrested four Syrians on suspicion of setting off a small explosive device that caused no damage not far from Israeli Embassy in the capital Nicosia. Police say the four, ranging in ages between 17 and 21, face charges of attempted destruction of property using explosives, possession and use of explosives and possession of a knife. Police did not say whether the bombing some 100 feet from the Israeli Embassy was connected to the war in Gaza. Security has been stepped up across the European Union following Hamas’ attack on Israel Oct. 7 and the ensuing hostilities. A Nicosia court ordered that the suspects remain in police detention for six days until investigators can formally bring charges against them or release them.

