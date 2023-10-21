Australian prime minister announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet Biden

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will visit China in early November to meet President Xi Jinping. He also said Sunday that China has agreed to review the crippling tariffs it placed on Australian wine that have effectively blocked trade with the winemakers’ biggest export market since 2020. Albanese will become the first Australian prime minister to visit China in seven years when he travels to Beijing and Shanghai on Nov. 4-7. He will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing and attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Albanese is visiting Washington to meet President Joe Biden this week.

