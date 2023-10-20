US judge unseals plea agreement of key defendant in a federal terrorism and kidnapping case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge in New Mexico has unsealed a plea agreement for one of the key defendants in a federal terrorism and kidnapping case that stemmed from the search for a toddler who went missing from Georgia in 2017. The documents were made public Thursday, just days after a jury convicted four other family members in what prosecutors had called a “sick end-of-times scheme.” Jany Leveille pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and being in possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the United States. She did not appear in court during the three-week trial.

