University of Virginia says campus shooting investigation finished, findings to be released later

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say an external investigation of the events surrounding the shooting that killed three University of Virginia student-athletes and wounded two others on campus last year has been completed. But the findings won’t be made public immediately. A UVA spokesperson says university officials have begun to review the findings and will discuss them with the school’s board and those most affected by the shooting. The spokesperson says UVA aims to then release the report publicly, ideally by early November. The probe was supposed to study UVA’s safety policies and procedures, its response to the violence and its prior efforts to assess the potential threat of the student who was eventually charged.

