General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW bargaining update

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says President Shawn Fain will update members on progress in contract talks with Detroit’s three automakers as General Motors increased its wage offer. In a statement, GM said it made an offer on Friday with substantial movement in all key areas. in an effort to end the strike. The company says the offer raises pay for most of the work force to $40.39 per hour, or about $84,000 by the end of a four-year contract. That’s a 23% increase over the $32.32 per hour that most factory workers make. Compounded annually it’s 25%. Fain is scheduled to do a live video appearance Friday afternoon.

