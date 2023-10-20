Judge temporarily lifts narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Washington has agreed on to temporarily lift her narrow gag order. The ruling Friday gives Trump’s lawyers time to prove why the former president’s comments should not be restricted as the case heads toward trial. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said the gag order would remain on hold — for now — while she considers Trump’s bid to speak freely about the case while he challenges the restrictions in higher courts. The gag order Chutkan issued Monday barred him from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses. Trump has decried the order as unconstitutional, and has used it to amplify his claims that he is being politically persecuted.

