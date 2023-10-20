Trump announces Florida rally as he prepares to skip yet another GOP debate

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Florida as counter-programming to the third Republican presidential primary debate, which he is once again choosing to skip. Trump’s campaign says he will hold a rally the evening of Nov. 8th at a stadium in Hialeah, Florida about a half-hour drive from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, where his rivals’ will be meeting. Trump has repeatedly argued he sees no point in participating in the events, given his commanding lead in the race.

