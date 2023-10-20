Spain’s royals honor Asturias prize winners, including Meryl Streep and Haruki Murakami
By ÁLVARO BARRIENTOS and CIARÁN GILES
Associated Press
OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — Spain’s royal family have presided over the presentation of this year’s Princess of Asturias awards that are among the most important in the Spanish-speaking world. Among the winners honored were U.S. actor Meryl Streep, Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami and Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge. In a speech, Streep said the empathy for others and the art of listening to others that actors must learn are two things that could be useful in today’s hostile world. The prizes, for which winners receive 50,000 euros ($53,000), were presented by Crown Princess Leonor after whom the prize foundation is named.