‘Oppenheimer’ fanfare likely to fuel record attendance at New Mexico’s Trinity atomic bomb test site
WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (AP) — With the release earlier this year of Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film “Oppenheimer,” thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the southern New Mexico site where the world’s first atomic bomb was detonated in 1945. Trinity Site is usually closed to the public because of its proximity to activity at White Sands Missile Range. The designated National Historic Landmark is expected to be open Saturday for the second open house of the year. White Sands officials say the wait could be up to two hours. No more than 5,000 people are expected to make it within the window between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.