Oklahoma attorney general sues to stop US’s first public religious school

Oklahoma’s Republican attorney general has filed a lawsuit to stop what would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious school. Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed the lawsuit Friday with the state Supreme Court against the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. The board voted 3-2 in June to approve the charter school application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma. And three members this week signed a contract for the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School. The board’s actions came despite a warning from Drummond that they were violating both the state and U.S. constitutions. A message left Friday with the board’s executive director wasn’t immediately returned.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.