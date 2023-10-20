Gale-force winds and floods strike Northern Europe. At least 1 person killed in Scotland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Gale-force winds and floods have struck several countries in Northern Europe as the region braces for more heavy rain. One person was reported dead in Scotland after being swept into a river and authorities searched for a man thought to be trapped in his vehicle. The gale-force winds are expected to hit hardest in the eastern part of Denmark’s Jutland peninsula and the Danish islands in the Baltic Sea. But the northern part of the British Isles, southern Sweden and Norway and northern Germany are also on the path of the storm. The U.K.’s weather forecaster issued a new “red” warning for parts of eastern Scotland for further flooding throughout Saturday.

