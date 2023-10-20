New Jersey dad sues state, district over policy keeping schools from outing transgender students

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey father has filed a federal lawsuit to block a state policy that prevents schools from outing transgender students to their parents. Frederick Short Jr. filed the suit Oct. 12 in federal court. His three children attend Cherry Hill High School. He argues that the policy violates his Constitutional right to raise his children and make decisions about their mental health care. The state attorney general’s office and the Education Department declined comment on the suit. Cherry Hill school officials have not responded to a request for comment. The suit challenges guidance issued by the Education Department, which doesn’t mandate that school staff notify parents of their child’s gender identification.

