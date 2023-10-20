Navigator cancels proposed Midwestern CO2 pipeline, citing ‘unpredictable’ regulatory processes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A major Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project has been canceled. Navigator CO2 Ventures announced the cancellation of its proposed 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway project on Friday. The pipeline would have carried planet-warming CO2 emissions from more than 20 industrial plans across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota, to be buried deep underground in Illinois. The cancellation comes soon after the company withdrew its application for a crucial permit in Illinois, and also said it was putting its other permit applications on hold. South Dakota regulators last month denied Navigator a construction permit for its pipeline.

