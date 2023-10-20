Trump co-defendant in classified records case says he wants to keep lawyer despite possible conflict

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A valet to former President Donald Trump and a co-defendant in the federal classified documents case against him has told a judge that he wants to keep his lawyer despite a potential conflict of interest. Prosecutors maintain lawyer Stanley Woodward, who represents Trump valet Walt Nauta, has a conflict because he previously represented an information technology specialist who’s expected to be a key government witness at trial and still represents another person who may be called to testify. Nauta is charged along with the Republican former president with scheming to conceal classified government documents from federal investigators. The case is currently set for trial in Florida in May 2024.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

