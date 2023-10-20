GOP businessman Perry Johnson suspends long-shot presidential bid after failing to make debates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican businessman Perry Johnson has suspended his long-shot bid for president after failing to gain traction in the race. Johnson said Friday that his inability to participate in the debates contributed to his decision, though he said he would keep a small political team on staff in case the trajectory of the race changed. He is the third major candidate to suspend or end their bid, following Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and former Texas congressman Will Hurd. Johnson filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission after failing to qualify for the first debate, claiming that he was left out not because he hadn’t met the polling and donor qualifications but because he was “a political outsider.”

