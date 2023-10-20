Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in central Florida investigating a woman who had jumped to her death later found her 5-year-old twins dead at her home. Authorities say motorists on Friday witnessed the 31-year-old woman jumping from the bridge into the lake below in suburban Orlando. The woman was pronounced dead after her body was pulled from the water with the help of nearby boaters. Deputies say there were no apparent signs of trauma to the children and an autopsy is pending.

