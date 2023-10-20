Australia’s Lynas to upgrade Malaysian rare earth refinery amid dispute over operating license

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths says it will temporarily shut down most of its operations in Malaysia for upgrades while dealing with a legal battle with the Malaysian government over its operating license. Lynas said Friday a court is set to hear in November its application for a stay to allow it to operate its refinery without restriction while other administrative and legal appeals are being heard. Lynas has been operating its Malaysian refinery, the first outside China producing minerals crucial to high-tech manufacturing, since 2012. But it has been locked in a battle with the government over concerns about radiation from waste accumulating at its plant.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.