Affordable Care Act provisions codified under Michigan law by Gov. Whitmer as a hedge against repeal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Federal law that prohibits insurers from denying healthcare based on preexisting conditions, or kicking dependents off their parent’s coverage until age 26 is now codified separately into Michigan law. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday, essentially codifying the Affordable Care Act into state law. Like the so-called Obamacare law, it prohibits insurers from denying or limiting coverage based on preexisting conditions, gender identity or sexual orientation. It also protects a range of no-cost preventive services. Whitmer said earlier this year that it was necessary to further protect health insurance policies after recent Supreme Court rulings. The Affordable Care Act is under continued litigation in federal court.

