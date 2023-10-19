Woman whose body was found in a car’s trunk in US had left South Korea to start anew, detective says

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A police detective has testified that a a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Georgia had come from South Korea to start anew and ease her depression. Gwinnett County police homicide Det. Angela Carter said in court Thursday that Sehee Cho was instead subject to beatings and ice baths while being initiated into a religious group. Carter testified in court during a preliminary hearing for five of the seven defendants facing murder charges in Cho’s death. Police in September discovered the woman’s body in a car parked outside a popular spa in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth.

