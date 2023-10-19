US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles heading north out of Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say a U.S. Navy warship on Thursday took out three missiles that had been fired from Yemen and were heading north. The officials say the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, was in the Red Sea and intercepted the three missiles. It wasn’t immediately certain if they were aimed at Israel. One of the officials says the U.S. does not believe the missiles were aimed at the ship. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations not yet announced. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

