Slovenia to introduce border checks with Hungary, Croatia after Italy did the same with Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia says it will introduce border checks with neighboring Hungary and Croatia following Italy’s decision to do the same with Slovenia because of security concerns due to violence in the Middle East. The government on Thursday said border controls will be introduced on Saturday and last for at least 10 days. Italy on Wednesday also said it will suspend an open-border agreement with Slovenia also on Oct. 21 for the next 10 days. The decisions reflect increasing security concerns in Europe because of the war between Israel and Hamas. European Union interior ministers on Thursday debated how to manage the impact of the war on the 27-nation bloc.

