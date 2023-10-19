Republicans warn many Gaza refugees could be headed for the U.S. Here’s why that’s unlikely

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and other top Republicans are issuing increasingly urgent calls for the U.S. to seal its borders against a potential mass exodus of Palestinians fleeing war in the Gaza Strip. Some candidates suggested this week that a surge in civilian refugees could allow potential extremists into the country. But such an onslaught is highly unlikely. People fleeing the fighting have limited options for getting out of Gaza, and U.S. law already gives authorities broad leeway to deny people into the country if they present security risks. Cases of extremists crossing into the U.S. illegally are also virtually non-existent.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

