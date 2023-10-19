New Jersey police capture man accused of shoving woman into moving NYC subway train

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of shoving a woman into the side of a moving New York City subway train has been captured in New Jersey. Newark’s public safety director that officers detained 39-year-old Sabir Jones on Thursday afternoon before transferring him to the U.S. Marshals Service. New York City Police were searching for Jones after he was identified as the person who “forcibly shoved” the 30-year-old woman as she was standing on a subway platform in midtown Manhattan. The woman, who has not been identified, was hospitalized and listed in critical condition after sustaining head trauma.

