NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by Michigan. Harbaugh denies knowledge, involvement

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied having any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal opponents’ play-calling signals by sending representatives to their games. He also said he and his staff would fully cooperate with an NCAA investigation into the allegations against his program. The Big Ten conference provided no further details, only to say that it had notified Michigan’s upcoming opponents about the investigation. The second-ranked Wolverines play at Michigan State on Saturday. The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs but does prohibit in-person advanced scouting of opponents and also has bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike activities.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.