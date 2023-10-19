Maryland police officer suspended after arrest on Capitol riot charges

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer who fatally shot a stabbing suspect earlier this year has been arrested on charges that he assaulted police during a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Montgomery County Police Department said in news release Thursday that it has suspended Officer Justin Lee without pay after his indictment on felony charges. The police department said it hired Lee roughly one year after the Jan. 6 riot and didn’t know about his alleged involvement in the attack until July 2023. Lee had been on administrative leave since he shot and killed a man suspected of stabbing four people on July 22.

