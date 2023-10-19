EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers are debating how to manage the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc. Thursday’s meeting in Luxembourg comes a day after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and recent killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists. Sweden hosted a meeting of ministers from eight countries focused on how to handle incidents where people burn the Muslim holy book, the Quran. Prosecutors are trying to establish whether that was a key motive for a Tunisian man who shot three Swedes in Brussels on Monday. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas says Europe must “address multiple impacts from the continuing crisis in the Middle East.”

