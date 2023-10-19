Dark past of the National Stadium in Chile reemerges with opening ceremony at the Pan American Games

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The National Stadium in Santiago will host the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games on Friday. The stadium is source of pride for many in Chile but no celebration will erase its dark past. The stadium that has hosted some incredible sporting moments also showcased some of the worst of humanity. Torture and extrajudicial killings were common for a time after the coup d’etat in 1973 that started the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. The National Stadium and its surroundings were renovated for the Pan American Games. Six new venues were built for 30 sporting events.

By PATRICIA LUNA and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

