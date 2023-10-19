Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spear’s highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday. In it, the pop superstar gives her personal take on events that have made headlines for decades. They include her relationship with Justin Timberlake and the emotional challenges of an abortion and painful breakup. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the book Thursday. The book also discusses the custody fight with ex-husband Kevin Federline that helped lead to a public meltdown that would end with the courts, and her father, taking control of her life. There is plenty of positivity in “The Woman in Me” too, including discussions of the origins of her hits and a dedication to her two sons.

