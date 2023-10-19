A main suspect in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested after 2 years

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s national police say a former justice official considered one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021 has been arrested. Joseph Badio once worked for the Ministry of Justice and at the government’s anti-corruption unit until he was fired for alleged ethics violations weeks before the assassination. National Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said Badio was arrested in Thursday in the Petion Vile neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. The killing of Moïse sent Haiti into a political crisis. Several people have been arrested, including 11 in U.S. custody. Prosecutors have alleged a broad plot among conspirators in Haiti and Florida to hire mercenaries to remove Moïse and benefit from contracts from a successor administration.

