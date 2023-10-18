South Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say

SAN BENITO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was fatally shot after joining a lengthy chase of two men who fled a traffic stop, switched cars and raced through several cities near the U.S.-Mexico border before they were finally arrested hours later. Authorities say San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez was pronounced dead at a hospital after a bullet went through the door of his patrol car and struck him in the abdomen just below his body armor. Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says the two men who were arrested will be charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.