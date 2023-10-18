Search continues for inmate who escaped from Houston courthouse amid brawl in courtroom

HOUSTON (AP) — The search continues for an inmate who managed to walk out of a Houston courthouse after being left unattended by deputies who were responding to a brawl in a nearby courtroom. Michael Devon Combs remained on the run Wednesday after succeeding to remove a leg shackle and fleeing a normally secured area where he was being held. Combs, charged with assaulting his girlfriend, was waiting for a court hearing. Authorities say deputies watching Combs were called away after a fight broke out in a different courtroom on the same floor. In that fight, family members of a murdered 16-year-old girl tried to attack her ex-boyfriend after he pleaded guilty to the killing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.