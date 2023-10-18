Russian, North Korean foreign ministers meet amid Western suspicions about weapons transfers

The foreign ministers of Russia and North Korea are meeting in Pyongyang for talks expected to focus on how to boost their military ties. Their meeting on Thursday came days after the United States accused the North of sending fresh shipments of munitions to Russia to support its war efforts in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov flew to Pyongyang on Wednesday for a two-day trip. During a reception speech later in the day, Lavrov said he thanked North Korea for its strong support for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

