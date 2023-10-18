Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov arrives in North Korea, Russian state media say

Russian state media say Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in North Korea, the latest in a flurry of diplomatic activity between the two countries. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea in July and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia in September. The White House said on Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores flared during Kim’s visit to Russia. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to boost North Korea’s military and nuclear program.

