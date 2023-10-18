Racial gaps in math have grown. A school tried closing theirs by teaching all kids the same classes

Racial achievement gaps in math have worsened in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions to learning. Some schools have tried to bridge those gaps through detracking, or getting rid of classes that separate students by level. The goal is to level the playing field by exposing all students to the same higher concepts and standards. Experts say studies of schools that have detracked classes show achievement gaps have been narrowed with varying levels of success.

By MAURA TURCOTTE of The Post and Courier

