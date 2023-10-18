Musician Mike Skinner turns actor and director with ‘The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light’

LONDON (AP) — The Streets’ Mike Skinner acts as director, writer and leading man in his film project “The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light.” That was out of necessity. He says he couldn’t get any money to do it and it took seven years. An album of the same name was released last Friday, with Skinner heading out on the road with The Streets at the end of the year. The movie has been screened in several venues round the U.K. and Europe, with Skinner taking part in question-and-answer sessions afterward. He likens the film tour to “DJing, but not in the middle of the night, which is great.”

