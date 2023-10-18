Indonesia’s ruling party picks top security minister to run for VP in next year’s election

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s ruling party has named the top security minister as the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s election. Muhammad Mahfud will run alongside Ganjar Pranowo, former Central Java governor, for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle. Wednesday’s announcement sets up a potential three-way race. Former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan choose as his running mate the chairman of the National Awakening Party, which has strong ties to the country’s largest Islamic organization. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto hasn’t named his running mate yet, but speculation centers on the current president’s eldest son. A constitutional court ruling Monday would allow him to run despite being 36 years old.

