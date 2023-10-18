Far-right influencer sentenced to 7 months in 2016 voter suppression scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A right-wing social media influencer has been sentenced to seven months in federal prison for spreading falsehoods via Twitter, now known as X, in an effort to suppress Democratic turnout in the 2016 presidential election. Douglass Mackey posted under the alias Ricky Vaughn. His sentencing Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court followed his conviction in March on the charge of conspiracy against rights. Prosecutors said Mackey conspired with others to post falsely that supporters of Democrat Hillary Clinton could vote for her by text message or social media post. Mackey’s attorney said that Mackey started psychotherapy in 2018 in an effort to change his life.

