China says US moves to limit access to advanced computer chips hurt supply chains, cause huge losses

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has vigorously protested the U.S. Commerce Department’s latest update of export controls to prevent exports to China of advanced computer chips and the equipment to make them. China’s Commerce Ministry said the controls were “improper,” urging that Washington end them as soon as possible. The remarks were in response to questions about revisions announced Tuesday of U.S. export controls meant to counter use of such chips for military applications including the development of hypersonic missiles and artificial intelligence. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Beijing would take “all necessary measures” to safeguard its rights and interests, without giving any details.

