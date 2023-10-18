Armed robbers target Tigers’ Dominican complex in latest robbery of MLB facility in the country

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say the Detroit Tigers complex in the Dominican Republic has been targeted in the latest robbery of a Major League Baseball facility in the country. Dominican Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press on Wednesday that one man was apprehended and police are searching for four others who entered the complex with guns, restrained the security guard and went to the players’ rooms to steal valuables and cash. The robbery happened days after the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the country was hit. The facilities of the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians were also robbed recently, a person familiar with the robberies told the AP.

