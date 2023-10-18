A sweeping gun bill aimed at tightening firearm laws passes in the Massachusetts House

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House has approved a sweeping gun bill aimed at tightening firearm laws, cracking down on unregistered “ghost guns” and strengthening the state’s assault-style weapons ban. The bill passed Wednesday would prohibit individuals from carrying a gun into a person’s home without their permission and require key gun components to be serialized and registered with the state. The 125-page bill is in part a response to a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that U.S. citizens have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The House passed the bill on a 120-38 vote. It’s now up to the Massachusetts Senate to come up with its version of the bill.

