Versaille Palace evacuated for 3rd time this week following security alerts that included 3 airports

PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles has been evacuated for security reasons for the third time since the weekend, the former royal palace said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. It was among a spate of evacuations in the past five days around France, including three airports in the cities of Lyon, Toulouse and Lille that were also forced to close Wednesday for security checks, police said, after receiving emailed threats. The Chateau of Versailles apologized to visitors on X for being forced to clear out visitors from the sumptuous 17th-century palace “for security reasons.”

