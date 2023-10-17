Wisconsin Senate poised to give final approval to bill banning gender-affirming surgery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gender-affirming surgery for minors would be banned in Wisconsin under a Republican-sponsored bill up for final approval in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto the measure. The Assembly passed the bill last week, without any Democratic votes, and the Senate was slated to give it final approval Tuesday, which would then send it to Evers. Republican lawmakers across the country want to limit the rights of transgender youths, sparking fierce pushback from the transgender community and triggering discrimination lawsuits along the way. The Wisconsin bill is one of several in the state targeting transgender people that Evers has vowed to veto.

