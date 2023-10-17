What to know about Elijah McClain’s death and the cases against police and paramedics

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Denver area police officer who put Elijah McClain in a neck hold before he was injected with ketamine by paramedics bears responsibility for the Black man’s 2019 death. The claim in opening statements Tuesday in the trial of Nathan Woodyard follows a split verdict by jurors last week in a separate trial against two other officers charged in the case. The prosecution says Woodyard violated policies on force and de-escalation and then abandoned McClain by stepping away from the immediate scene. Woodyard’s lawyer said Woodyard put McClain in the neck hold after another officer said McClain had tried to grab another officer’s gun. She said Woodyard had to react quickly to protect everyone.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.