West Virginia pathologists perform twice as many autopsies as industry standard amid shortages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Forensic pathologists in West Virginia are being asked to perform twice as many autopsies as the national best practice standard, resulting in significant delays. West Virginia’s current turnaround on autopsy reports is around 240 days, or about eight months. The National Association of Medical Examiners, the office that accredits U.S. death investigations offices, dictates that 90% of autopsy reports should be returned within 60 to 90 days. Matthew Izzo, administrative director of the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said more than 300 autopsy reports are unfinished a year or more.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.