Sweden players take overnight flight home, start returning to clubs after deadly shooting in Belgium

By
Published 12:47 am

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and STEVE DOUGLAS
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Sweden players are returning to their clubs after taking an overnight flight home from Brussels following the suspension of their European Championship qualifier against Belgium at halftime because a gunman killed two Swedish nationals before kickoff. The squad went directly to the airport and flew back to Sweden once they were allowed to leave King Baudouin Stadium. The venue was locked down for 2½ hours for security reasons before officials began an evacuation process around midnight local time. It was 4 a.m. local time when the last of the Swedish supporters left the stadium under police surveillance. All hotels where Swedish supporters were staying were also guarded by police.

The Associated Press

