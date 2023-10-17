Skip to Content
Poland’s voters reject their right-wing government, but many challenges lie ahead

By
Published 6:54 am

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and VANESSA GERA
Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s voters delivered a clear verdict. After eight years of rule by a right-wing government, they have had enough. While the conservative ruling Law and Justice party won more votes than any other single party, it lost its majority in parliament and will not hold enough seats to govern the country. Three opposition groups who waged an energetic campaign on promises to help restore national unity, rule of law and cooperative ties with the European Union and other allies, are poised to get their turn to steer the Central European nation of 38 million people. But the path ahead will be demanding.

