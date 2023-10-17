Polish election marks huge win for Donald Tusk as ruling conservatives lose to centrist coalition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A complete ballot count confirms that three coalition parties that vowed to restore democratic standards in Poland together won over 54% of the votes in the nation’s weekend election. That puts them in a position to take power. The conservative Law and Justice party, which has governed the country for eight turbulent years, won slightly over 35%, making it the single party with the most votes. But the party lost its majority in the parliament and appeared to have no way to hold onto power. The official ballot announced by the National Electoral Commission on Tuesday aligns closely with an exit poll released after voting ended Sunday.

By VANESSA GERA and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA Associated Press

