Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, necropsy finds

MIAMI (AP) — A report released by the Miami Seaquarium says Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses. Lolita died Aug. 18 at the age of 57. Her carcass was transported to the University of Georgia, where a necropsy was completed the next day. The Seaquarium released an executive summary of her necropsy Tuesday to the Miami Herald. The exam supported early reports from the Seaquarium, which cited kidney failure as the cause of death. Animal rights activists had been fighting for years to have Lolita freed from her tank at the Seaquarium.

