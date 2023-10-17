A potential presidential run for Glenn Youngkin would face logistical hurdles and voter skepticism

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Speculation that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin might jump in the race for president has long swirled and could be set to further escalate, depending on the outcome of next month’s legislative elections in the state. Youngkin is holding a major donor retreat this week. While the Republican hasn’t offered a firm public no on the possibility of a 2024 bid, he says his focus is on Virginia. If Youngkin did ultimately run, he would face logistical difficulties in putting together a last-minute campaign, ballot access hurdles and skepticism from some Republican voters who either don’t know him well or are locked in on former President Donald Trump.

By SARAH RANKIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.